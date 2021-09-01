Conor McGregor Donates €10,000 To Irish Woman Battling Breast Cancer

Conor McGregor has been known to donate his money to good causes and he has done that again.

The MMA superstar donated €10,000 to an online GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise funds for a Dublin mother currently battling breast cancer. The 35-year-old Gemma Devoy was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and will begin chemotherapy in a couple of weeks. She said she started the campaign to “help a lot of women going through a very dark time,” and McGregor was kind enough to donate.

Devoy said she didn’t realize the cost of going through cancer treatment and needed some help. When McGregor donated the €10,000 on Tuesday night, it upped the total to just shy of €15,00. The hope for Devoy is to get up to €20,000.

“Only now I realise the cost of everything that comes with cancer treatment and the recovery,” she wrote. “One of the big things I’ve noticed is the cost of wigs for example… I would love to help other women in my situation so there is going to be a benefit day on the 17th of Sept with raffle’s been held, slush puppies / popcorn and other entertainment for adults and children.

Conor McGregor, Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“I would really appreciate any donation big or small. On the night of the benefit I will be shaving my own hair along with other people that will be dying their hair, shaving there heads or getting waxed,” she continued, about the campaign which McGregor donated to. “This money could really help a lot of women going through a very dark time, every single penny raised will be going to charity.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Conor McGregor did donate money as in the past he has been generous with donations. Last year with COVID-19 raging through Ireland he donated €1 million to help fund the supply of personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare workers.

Conor McGregor is currently rehabbing his leg after he broke it in his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier.

What do you make of Conor McGregor donating €10,000 to an Irish woman battling breast cancer?