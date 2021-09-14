Conor McGregor Provides Positive Update On Leg Injury: ‘I Could Kick Right Now’

Conor McGregor has provided fans an update on his broken leg he sustained back in July at UFC 264.

McGregor was fighting Dustin Poirier in their highly anticipated trilogy and in the first round, the Irishman came out aggressive with leg kicks. He landed a few solid shots before getting taken down and ground and pounded for the majority of the round. Once he did get up, he threw a punch and his leg snapped and the fight was over.

Immediately after the injury, many expected him to be out for a year, however, just two months later, Conor McGregor says he could kick right now.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said to reporter Adam Glyn (via MMAFighting). “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

Credit: Chris Unger/Getty Images

Although McGregor says he could kick right now, he says that isn’t something he is doing as he listening to the doctors. He also admitted during his rehab, it has been tough on him mentally.

However, as he continues to rehab, Conor McGregor knows he will make a full recovery and fight again sometime in 2022.

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy,” McGregor said. “There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life. It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there. Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again.”

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s update on his rehab?