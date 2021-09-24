Conor McGregor Reacts To Backlash Over Recent Nick Diaz Interview

Conor McGregor has offered his take on the hoopla surrounding ESPN’s interview with Nick Diaz.

Diaz is scheduled to return to the Octagon this Saturday night (Sept. 25). He will collide with Robbie Lawler in a rematch. The two first competed against one another back in 2004. Diaz got the win via second-round knockout.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto, Diaz questioned why he’s even fighting Lawler again (via Oscar Willis).

“I don’t know why I’m doing this. … This should not happen. Whoever set this up is an idiot. I don’t know why I’m doing this. I don’t know why this happened. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman — and that’s it.”

Diaz also admitted he never enjoyed fighting. These comments from the Stockton native have been alarming to some, including renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

As I’ve been openly wondering, is Nick fighting because he wants to or because he has to? If we were all being honest, we all know. He hasn’t liked fighting for years. He deserves better than all of this, and I hope he can find peace and be safe. It all feels weird. https://t.co/SbGmOElr5p — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 23, 2021

McGregor responded by coming to Diaz’s defense.

Relax, it’s a scrap, he loves it. Great to see Nick back. And Robbie. It is a perfect match! I pray for both a solid performance, a great fight, and safe and healthy the next morning with all the beautiful memories and experiences this mad buzz gives them / us / me. God Bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 23, 2021

Diaz has not competed since Jan. 2015. He initially dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. That result was changed to a No Contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

Whether or not Diaz is ready to return, fight night is almost here. It won’t take long before we find out if the worries were warranted or if it’s a case of overanalyzing.