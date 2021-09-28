Conor McGregor Teases A Netflix Docuseries About His Life

Conor McGregor could be putting out a new Netflix series about his life.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the spotlight. His rise to stardom was famously captured in his first documentary entitled “Notorious.” The film did well and showed McGregor’s humble beginnings and his path to the UFC belt. Now, McGregor and company are looking to continue the story in a Netflix docuseries limited series according to the former “champ champ” himself.

I’ll be executive producer on the project.

I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho https://t.co/DoOPKgshqc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 15, 2021

“I’ll be executive producer on the project,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “I’m contractually locked into 4, 1 hour episodes that I’ve to produce right now for Netflix. Which give or take I’ve it done already. 1st 1 hour episode up by January easy. Christmas presents, I’m Santy ho ho ho.”

McGregor originally shared news about this series back in July when he tweeted himself in four photographs. At the time it was unclear if he was just playing or if the series was actually a go. With this follow-up tweet, it seems like things are processing toward reality.

“All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it ‘Mad Mac’s: Fury Road'”

He first teased the idea following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. In that fight, he suffered a leg injury that may very well keep him out of the Octagon until next year. The premise of this series could be his road to recovery and his quest to get back on top.

Will you be watching this Conor McGregor four-part Netflix series when it comes out?