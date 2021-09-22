Conor McGregor’s Baseball Pitch Leaves Mascot & MMA Twitter Baffled

Conor McGregor may have just thrown out the worst baseball pitch ever recorded on video.

Conor McGregor has been out living life to the fullest during his recovery from a leg injury sustained at UFC 264. Just two days ago, he was out partying it up with Jerry Jones and Post Malone after a Dallas Cowboys football game. He has also been captured attending a Justin Bieber concert and was a presenter at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month. Indeed, neither injury, scandals, nor losses can stunt the megastar’s indomitable zest for life.

Prior to a Tuesday Chicago Cubs home game against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, McGregor was once again in the public eye having a grand time when he threw out the first pitch. We now invite you to witness the throw for yourself:

ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto particularly found hilarity in the mascot’s flabbergasted reaction, which was easily readable despite the snuggly placed mask.

It’s the way the mascot looks back at him in shock for me lol. pic.twitter.com/Gb5dX7k09t — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 22, 2021

McGregor’s lightweight peer Justin Gaethje couldn’t help but feel embarrassed, yet amused, on behalf of the entire MMA community as a result of this bewildering display.

I cannot stop laughing at this. Every MMA fighter that has represented us doing this has looked terrible but this takes the cake. https://t.co/n6Ck9AQ7wG — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 22, 2021

Here are a few other reactions from the MMA community upon watching this shocking footage.

Honestly his best performance in a sports setting for a while now — ham 🏹 (@GoinHAM9HD) September 21, 2021

We always knew that McGregor had a powerful left hand, this confirms it. https://t.co/bzWFHCZZRq — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 22, 2021

Let me guess: Conor had stress fractures in his arm this morning — MMMATH (@MMMATH3) September 22, 2021

"I'll fookin strike dem all out with da left, there's just too much power, none of em have a chance, not a single wonnn" — Fookin Ryan (@That1Fooker) September 22, 2021

This is getting sad 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mo (@mohamedmma21) September 22, 2021

He called Dana for a immediate re-throw — Fonz (@DontFollowFonz) September 22, 2021

In brighter news for the Irishman, he seems to be getting around fine since undergoing leg surgery and is recovering quite well. The condition of his left arm may need to be examined after the release of this footage, however.

What do you think? Should we cut Conor McGregor a break here? Or does he deserve to be mercilessly roasted for this pitch?