Curtis Blaydes Names His One Regret From UFC 266 Victory

Looking ahead to his next obstacle, Curtis Blaydes had one regret after UFC 266 when he was fighting Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The two heavyweights met on the marquee pay-per-view last weekend and were the second fight on the main card. Prior to his UFC 266 match-up, Blaydes recently suffered a painful setback to Houston’s Derrick Lewis when the two met back in late February.

Prior to his knockout loss to “The Black Beast,” Blaydes was running through the heavyweight division. Following the unfavorable results, the American still believes he would beat Lewis 9 out of 10 times despite the knockout. The 30-year-old was on a four-fight winning streak before meeting Lewis. With a renewed desire to get his hand raised, the wrestling-centric heavyweight stuck to the game plan and nullified “Bigi Boy” for the vast majority of their contest.

Discussing his performance on social media, Curtis Blaydes revealed that he had regrets for not pursuing the finish further at UFC 266 against Rozenstruik.

“Not every fight is gonna be fireworks, sometimes you’ve gotta take what your opponent gives you and make the smart descions. I’m happy with the W but Myself and my team know what I’m capable of and I should’ve found a finish in that 3rd round. We’ll get back to work soon and begin ironing out the kinks and be ready for the next obstacle. #ufc #razorblaydes #heavyweight #backinthewinnerscircle” Blaydes posted.

The heavyweight admits he should have gone after the finish more aggressively in the third round. However, during the contest, the right eye of Blaydes began to swell shut which made it even more difficult to mount a powerful offense.

Following his win against the Suriname native, Blaydes proceeded with a few different names to call out. In his post-fight interview, “Razor” took aim at the winner/loser of the potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, and also named Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones as possible opponents.

