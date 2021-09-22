Cynthia Calvillo Expects Title Shot With Victory Over Andrade At UFC 266

UFC women’s flyweight Cynthia Calvillo believes she can secure a title shot with a victory over Jéssica Andrade this weekend at UFC 266.

Calvillo fell to just the second loss of her MMA career when she was last in action at UFC 255. Against former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian, the 34-year-old was on the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

However, Calvillo’s record certainly did enough to bring her into title contention beforehand. The Californian has defeated the likes of Joanne Calderwood, Cortney Casey, and Jessica Eye since debuting in 2017. A win against former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion and Valentina Shevchenko‘s most recent challenger Andrade on Saturday could see her first shot at gold secured.

Speaking to MMA News’ own James Lynch, Calvillo previewed her 10th walk to the Octagon. According to the #5-ranked women’s flyweight, Andrade won’t be able to handle her pressure and speed in the UFC 266 main card opener. The 34-year-old anticipates a submission or ground-and-pound finish.

“I feel like I’m gonna outwork her. I think I’m gonna be a lot faster. I’ll be able to outclass her with my striking. I just gotta weather the storm. But I feel like I’ll be able to pick my shots, and find the right entries, and, like I said, take her down, submit her or ground-and-pound. But I’m super confident. I really feel like that’s how the fight’s gonna go.”

Addressing what’s next for her if she is to defeat the former 115-pound champ, Calvillo told MMA news that’s she’s anticipating a shot at flyweight gold soon after having her hand raised inside the T-Mobile Arena this weekend.

“With her (Andrade) being (a) former champion and being the number-one contender, everybody else in the top 5 has already fought Valentina. And of course, Lauren’s up next, so I think that, of course, if I win I’m definitely gonna be up next for the title. But if it doesn’t happen, like I said, we’re gonna keep it going. We’re gonna get busy. I’m down to fight whenever in December, as soon as possible.”

Catch our full interview with Cynthia Calvillo ahead of UFC 266 below:

If Calvillo can secure her place opposite the champ, she’ll square off with either Valentina Shevchenko or Lauren Murphy. The pair will clash for the title a few bouts after Calvillo vs. Andrade at UFC 266. In the co-main event, “Lucky” will look to end the dominant reign of “Bullet.”

Shevchenko, meanwhile, will hope to record her sixth successful title defense. If she does so, she’ll maintain her place as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC. Calvillo will certainly be keeping a close eye on that fight if she emerges victorious in her own earlier in the night.

Do you think Cynthia Calvillo would be next in line for a shot at the flyweight belt with a win this weekend?