Dan Hardy: Woodley Looked Like A Sack Of S**T In Jake Paul Fight

Dan Hardy wasn’t impressed with Tyron Woodley‘s performance against Jake Paul.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, turned to boxing a few weeks ago and suffered a split decision loss to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. For Hardy, who has teased a return says he would be open to boxing Woodley.

“There’s also a couple of boxing options as well, but until the right opponent’s offered that really kind of tantalizes me, then I’ll wait,” Dan Hardy told Submission Radio (via Lowkick MMA). “Maybe if Tito beats Anderson Silva this weekend I’ll fight Tito. I’d fight Tyron Woodley if he fancied it as well. He looked like a sack of shit the other week. That was very embarrassing.”

Why Dan Hardy wants to box Tyron Woodley is due to the fact he wasn’t impressed with his performance against Jake Paul. Hardy says Woodley was the same old self where he is gun shy and is scared to pull the trigger.

“I think Tyron Woodley was being himself. How many fights have the fans been booing in the third, fourth and fifth round? He hangs back, he waits because he’s got 10 punches in his pocket, and if he throws any more than that he’s blowing out of his arse. Like, that’s the reality of it,” Hardy said about Woodley. “He was always going to be gun shy because he’s more afraid of getting tired and getting embarrassed by a YouTuber. Like, that was exactly what I expected to happen. And the reason I’m annoyed about it, is that he validated exactly what I thought was gonna happen, and I expected more from him.

Dan Hardy (Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa)

“Like dude, you’re nearly 40, your rap game’s not going anywhere, your MMA career’s done, you’ve got a guy in front of you that’s been trashing your mom, that’s been talking a whole heap of nonsense for how many months? And you’ve got eight rounds to punch him in the face and you’re already half punching him through the ropes, and then you don’t put your foot on the gas because you’re afraid of being vulnerable?

“That just looks weak to me,” Hardy continued about Woodley. “It looks weak and it wastes people’s money. And I love all these weird and wonderful fights, but that’s when it runs out of steam. Like, that’s when the fire burns out, is when people tune in and they see that shitshow and they go, oh, I won’t get it next time, because I’ll expect the same thing.”

Dan Hardy also says it was embarrassing that Woodley was begging for the rematch and he agrees with what Jake and Logan Paul said that Woodley had his chance and blew it.

Whether or not Woodley would box Hardy is uncertain at this time. But, Hardy does appear ready to make his return to combat sports and he has been linked to signing with ONE Championship but nothing is official at this time.

Would you like to see Dan Hardy box Tyron Woodley?