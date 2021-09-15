Dana White Provides Update On Status Of McGregor/MGK Feud

Dana White has given his take on the altercation between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and popular rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On the red carpet ahead of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, McGregor came to blows with the multi-platinum recording artist. A source told PEOPLE Magazine that the incident stemmed from the Irishman’s desire to take a photo with MGK. When the 31-year-old’s team apparently denied the request, McGregor appeared to yell at the singer, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Megan Fox.

One video shows the “Notorious” megastar throwing a drink towards MGK as he’s held back by security. While McGregor’s antics should never surprise us at this point, a near-scrap with Machine Gun Kelly isn’t a story most would have expected heading into this year’s VMAs.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet

Following McGregor’s post-incident comments downplaying the scuffle with MGK, UFC president Dana White also suggested the altercation was nothing serious. Speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series event, White revealed that he’d spoke to both men following what he described as a “misunderstanding.”

“Yeah, I think that it was just a, you know, I talked to both actually. They are all good now. (It was) A misunderstanding or whatever it was. But I think I saw two of them, you know, I think TMZ grabbed Conor and Conor told them, there’s no problem between them.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

The UFC kingpin further stated that incidents like the VMAs scuffle are just what happens in the “fight business.” When asked about McGregor’s latest antics, White suggested he can’t focus on one person’s actions when he has hundreds of “lunatics” under contract in the UFC.

“Guys, this is the fight business. I got 700 fucking lunatics under contract here. What do you guys think? These are the things that happen sometimes. This isn’t Microsoft. We’re in a crazy fucking business. We all know Conor’s personality and you know, we got some guys that are like that. These guys are fighters and this is the fight business and crazy shit happens in the fight business,” Dana White said.

McGregor is currently in recovery after suffering a brutal leg break in his last appearance. In the UFC 264 main event, the Irishman’s trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier ended in anticlimactic fashion after the gruesome injury.

Nevertheless, McGregor is clearly not having trouble keeping himself in the headlines. Whether through his questionable interactions with the likes of Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter, or public arguments with the biggest names in the music industry, MMA’s biggest star remains the talk of the town.

What did you make of Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly’s scuffle on the VMAs red carpet?