[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JULY 30, 2013, 8:26 AM]

UFC President Dana White has never really been one to pull punches when speaking about Tito Ortiz and things were no different when White was questioned about a possible Tito Ortiz return earlier this week:

“Who gives a s–t?” White said.

“Tito’s lost every fight he’s had for the last three years or something? He won one fight in the last three years against Ryan Bader. Tito hung in there and made some more money. He was a guy who was around in the early days. It’s time for Tito to move on.”

“Tito’s going to have to do whatever Tito’s going to have to do. Tito is the guy who back in the early days was like, ‘I’m going to retire young from this sport. I’m going to become an actor, and my Punishment Athletics line is going through the roof. I’m not going to be that guy who hangs around the sport.’ Does anybody remember all that s—?

“Now Tito’s like, ‘Yeah, I think I’m going to come back. I haven’t won a fight in three years, and I’m old.’ Obviously, Tito needs money. That’s the only reason he would come back.”

One is left to wonder if White would be more interested in the return talks if it were for Ortiz to finally face him in a boxing match.