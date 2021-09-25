Dana White Unsurprised By Jones Arrest: “This Guy Has A Lot Of Demons”

Jon Jones’ latest run in with the law didn’t come as a shock to UFC President Dana White.

The former light heavyweight champ was arrested in Las Vegas early Friday morning just hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight with Alexander Gustafsson. Officer Larry Hadfield of the Las Vegas Metro PD told ESPN that Jones is being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle, a felony.

Speaking to media backstage at the 2021 UFC Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, Jones seemed in good spirits as he discussed his plans for 2022. He even joked about upping his self-promotion game by doing “more legally controversial shit” once he makes his return as a heavyweight.

Jon Jones speaking at the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, hours before his arrest. (PHOTO: Gabriel Gonzalez/Cageside Press.)

Dana White On Jones Arrest: “It’s Not Even Shocking Anymore”

All of Jones’ much anticipated plans now appear to be dashed by his latest legal escapade, and it’s one that Dana White isn’t remotely surprised by.

Speaking to media, White placed some of the blame for Jones’ arrest on his troubled history with Sin City itself.

“It’s hard to bring this guy to Las Vegas for any reason. This city is not good for Jon Jones, here we are again,” said White (h/t BJPENN.COM). “It’s like it’s not even shocking anymore, when we bring him here it’s almost expected. You can’t even get him into Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to induct him into the Hall of Fame, it’s a problem. This guy has a lot of demons, man, a lot of demons.”

Jones is expected to front Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday at 1:30 PM.

More details regarding this arrest are expected shortly, so we will keep you updated on this breaking story.