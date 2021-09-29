Dana White Addresses Whether The UFC Will Take Action On Jon Jones

Dana White isn’t surprised that Jon Jones is in trouble with the law again.

Jon Jones is no stranger to being in trouble. Throughout the course of his UFC career, Jones has been arrested several times and suspended from the UFC for violating the drug policy on multiple occasions. Having been in these kinds of situations before, Jones’s recent arrest does not come as a shock to UFC president Dana White. He spoke a bit to media following the Contender Series about what, if anything, will be done about Jones.

“We’ll do what we always do,” White said. “We’re very consistent in that. We watch and see how this thing plays out legally and what happens, and then we’ll make a decision from there.”

Jones was in Las Vegas for the inductions in the UFC Hall of Fame. His fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 was being entered into the Hall of Fame. Later that night Jones was taken into police custody and charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence along with injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

“This is what Jon does when he comes to Vegas. Jon comes to Vegas and—this is a rough place for him, man,” White said. “He was here less than 12 hours, I think, and he was in jail. And every time we bring him here, we try to keep him here for as short a time as possible—get him in and get him out. This time, he was with his family, so we figured—we figured wrong.”

Fans have been calling for the UFC to step in and punish Jones for his repeated crimes. Although White isn’t happy with the way things are with the former light heavyweight champion, it seems as if the UFC will not get involved unless they have to.

“I got 650 guys that are—there’s shit that goes on here every day. This is the fight business, man,” White explained. “Every day we got stuff going on. Stuff that you don’t know about that we deal with on a daily basis.”

Do you think Jon Jones should be let go from the UFC following this most recent arrest and the nature of the crimes?