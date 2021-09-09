Daniel Cormier Cast In TV Spin-Off Of MMA Film ‘Warrior’

Daniel Cormier is going to Hollywood as he has been cast in a TV spin-off of Warrior.

Director Gavin O’Connor revealed in an interview with DiscussingFilm that he was looking to turn the movie into a TV show and he has done just that. According to Awful Announcing, the new series, titled Warriors, won’t be a direct sequel to the film but the story will follow four new characters — two male fighters, two female fighters — competing in the Sparta MMA tournament.

Not only will the show be about MMA, but the report states that former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier has been cast in the show. Cormier will play Bobby Watkins, a Houston fighter who’s trying to pull his family out of poverty.

DC going to Hollywood baby!!! For all the support you guys have given me makes opportunities like this possible. This is only the beginning hopefully. Thank you pic.twitter.com/CQAYSZ9z4l — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2021

This will be the first time Cormier stars in the main role on a TV show. The show will be about the drama outside the cage, which Cormier knows all about.

“This show is a drama about the fight outside of the cage. What are they fighting for? Fighting your way out of poverty, to save for your family – I want to deal with things that are going on in the world because I have a character that’s in Dublin, Ireland, in Mountjoy prison,” O’Connor said about the show. “There’s a Muslim girl who’s a fighter, who’s living in her Muslim conservative community outside of Paris. She’s a lesbian and a fighter, and in her community neither one of those are permitted. So you have a woman who’s in two closets almost, she’s got to find a way out of two closets. That’s kind of the idea.”

Daniel Cormier retired from MMA following his UFC 252 decision loss to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title. In his career, Cormier holds notable wins over Miocic, Derrick Lewis, Alexander Gustafsson, Rumble Johnson, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Bigfoot Silva, and Josh Barnett among countless others.

Will you be watching Warriors which will feature Daniel Cormier?