[ARCHIVES] Till Lashes Out At UFC ‘Bums’ Calling Out Mayweather

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 21, 2017, 10:00 AM]

The English welterweight prospect has questioned the growing trend of mixed martial artists who are scrambling for a bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Darren Till understands why those in the UFC are clamoring for a bout with the boxing legend, but can’t help find it ’embarrassing’.

Dana White recently claimed that he had entered talks with “Money” relating to a potential foray into MMA, which sparked a number of UFC fighters calling out the 50-0 master. Having seen UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor make an absolute fortune for his part in August’s “Money Fight” against Mayweather, there has been no shortage of potential opponent’s putting their hands up for a crack at the 40-year-old inside the octagon.

I’m down to stand and trade with @FloydMayweather in the Octagon 💯 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 20, 2017

@floydmayweather 🐐 vs 🐐 I’ll move up 20 pounds to welcome you proper pic.twitter.com/R400vMz0dX — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) December 20, 2017

If he's willing to step into the Octagon, he can have 90 million, and I'll take ten… that's how unfair the fight would be. https://t.co/ZxvjtzX0EO — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) December 20, 2017

Till took to Twitter on Thursday morning to address those who are, in his opinion, disrespecting themselves by requesting a bout with the multiple-weight world champion.

Why are all these Ufc fighters calling out a boxer? Sort your fucking heads out!! It’s fucking embarrassing I’ll tell ya!! Bums — D (@darrentill2) December 21, 2017

“Why are all these Ufc fighters calling out a boxer? Sort your f**king heads out!! It’s f**king embarrassing I’ll tell ya!! Bums,” Till wrote to Twitter.

Mayweather has recently confirmed that he has no desire to fight inside the octagon.