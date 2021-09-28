De La Hoya & Dana White Extend Argument On Volkanovski & Fighter Pay

Oscar De La Hoya & Dana White are still going at it after their latest conflict began over the weekend.

At the conclusion of UFC 266 this past weekend, boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya took the opportunity to speak out on the trending issue of UFC fighter pay. De La Hoya used featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as an example of unfair treatment by the promotion, claiming that the Australian deserved higher compensation that is more commensurate to his worth.

White’s retort was to simply call De La Hoya a crackhead who faked a COVID-19 contraction. Some fans pointed out that White did not even address De La Hoya’s criticisms about fighter pay, which may have contributed to the boxing legend doing the same in his response to the UFC boss (h/t MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandhu).

“That’s all you got @danawhite? You’re accusing me of FAKING a virus that killed almost 700,000 Americans to avoid a fight?? You pathetic piece of shit you’ve never even laced up the gloves. And you completely ignored my original point I made about UNDERPAYING YOUR FIGHTERS,” De La Hoya posted.

Dana White then addressed the fighter-pay point more directly but was sure not to squander an opportunity to once again roast De La Hoya in the process.

“@OSCARDELAHOYA DON’T WORRY ABOUT VOLKANOVSKI YOU CLOWN. HE HAS A TEAM OF VERY INTELLIGENT, SOPHISTICATED PEOPLE BEHIND HIM AND HE’S CLEARLY DOING VERY WELL FOR HIMSELF IF HE NEEDS TO BUY AN 8 BALL THEN MAYBE HE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU FOR SOME GUIDANCE. IT’S NO SECRET YOU’RE A LIAR, DRUG ADDICT, AND ALL AROUND SCUMBAG. IT DOESN’T MATTER THAT YOU ‘LACED UP GLOVES’ AND THERE IS NO DOUBT YOU ACCOMPLISHED BIG THINGS IN BOXING. BUT, OUT OF THE RING YOU ARE AN ABSOLUTE F****** LOSER.

‘WHEN YOU WERE A ONE AND DONE MMA PROMOTER YOU LIED ABOUT WHAT CHUCK AND TITO WOULD MAKE YOU PAID EVERYONE SHIT!!! NOT TO MENTION YOU DON’T EVEN TAKE THE TIME LEARN THE NAMES OF THE FIGHTERS ON YOUR CARD. SO FUCK OFF. LEAVE THE FIGHT PROMOTING TO ME. AND DO THE WHOLE WORLD A FAVOR AND FIGHT VITOR BELFORT SO WE CAN ALL WATCH YOU GO TO SLEEP!!!”

You can view a screenshot of their social media exchange here.

Who wins this round between De La Hoya & White on your scorecard?