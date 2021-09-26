De La Hoya Speaks Up For Volkanovski, Gets Blasted By Dana White

Oscar De La Hoya took to social media Saturday to speak up for UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski regarding his salary, and Dana White wasn’t having it.

At UFC 266, Alexander Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega in a fight that was an instant classic with blood spilled on both sides. The fans in attendance and at home were treated to one of the most exciting fights of the year, but boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes they weren’t paid like it.

Fighter pay has been a trending topic as of late and a recurring bugaboo for UFC President Dana White for years. One of the big names pestering White about the subject has been YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. As a result, White & Paul have had their share of back and forths throughout the year.

Now, a more senior member of the Dana White’s Enemies Club, Oscar De La Hoya, is hounding White about fighter pay, using UFC 266’s big winner as a timely example.

Hey @alexvolkanovski you just won a brutal battle for @ufc and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. @danawhite have some fucking respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 26, 2021

Dana White then fired back the following in response to the Golden Boys Promotions founder.

STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. — danawhite (@danawhite) September 26, 2021

Dana White is referencing Oscar De La Hoya withdrawing from his boxing match against Vitor Belfort that was scheduled for earlier this month after De La Hoya contracted COVID-19. Belfort went on to TKO Holyfield in the first round instead.

De La Hoya preferred to have a fight with Georges St-Pierre, and the interest was mutual. However, White blocked that boxing match from happening, no doubt in part because of the longstanding animosity between him and De La Hoya.

What are your thoughts on this exchange between Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White?