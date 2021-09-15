Demetrious Johnson Returns Dec. 5 In Mixed-Special-Rules Fight

Demetrious Johnson is set to make his return to competition in a very intriguing way when he takes on ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in December.

CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Wednesday’s installment of The MMA Hour that ONE X on December 5 will feature three major bouts, including the mixed-special-rules fight between Johnson and Jitmuangnon as well as two title fights.

The mixed-special-rules fight will have alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA. The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules, and the second and fourth rounds will be MMA. This will be a tall test for Johnson, as Jitmuangnon has competed in over 300 professional Muay Thai bouts with a total of 267 wins. The ONE Muay Thai champion is currently on a five-fight winning streak and has held the title since August 2, 2019.

What makes this fight interesting, though, is that Jitmuangnon has never competed in MMA, just as Johnson has never competed in Muay Thai. After losing for the first time in ONE Championship in April to flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, Johnson did express interest in competing in a kickboxing bout, so this unique fight announcement should not come as a total surprise.

Also announced for this card are title bouts in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. At bantamweight, champion Bibiano Fernandes (24-4) will defend against UFC vet John Lineker (34-9); and featherweight champion Thanh Le (12-2) will defend against undefeated Garry Tonon (6-0).

Stick with MMA News for further updates on this event, including the broadcast information. Also, be sure to catch our coverage of ONE X on December 5!

