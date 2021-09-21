Derek Brunson Responds To Jake Paul’s Callout: ‘I’d Cook You’

Derek Brunson has responded to Jake Paul after the undefeated boxer seemingly called him out.

After Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by decision, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer called out Jorge Masvidal and told Dana White to give “Gamebred” permission. However, White told Paul to fight someone his own size so he called out Brunson.

“Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?” Jake Paul posted on Twitter.

Now, to no surprise, Brunson responded to Paul as the middleweight contender said earlier he would be open a tune-up fight against the undefeated boxer. Despite being known as a wrestler, Brunson believes he would be able to beat Paul in a boxing match.

When Hannah Montana’s boyfriend meets Blonde Brunson . This ain’t Disney @jakepaul I’d cook you ! pic.twitter.com/LWENvcnkWQ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 19, 2021

“When Hannah Montana’s boyfriend meets Blonde Brunson . This ain’t Disney @jakepaul I’d cook you,” Brunson wrote.

Although Derek Brunson seems interested in boxing Jake Paul, it’s highly unlikely it will happen. Brunson is currently under UFC contract and White has made it clear he has no interest in letting current UFC fighters take a boxing match against Paul as White and the 24-year-old have a feud and don’t seem like they will work together despite Paul wanting to.

As for Brunson, he’s coming off a dominant submission victory over Darren Till to extend his winning streak to five. Before the win over Till, he earned a decision win over Kevin Holland and a TKO win over Edmen Shahbazyan where many expected Brunson to lose those fights. He also beat Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou by decision. He has made it clear he will wait for the title shot and hopes to rematch Israel Adesanya as his last loss actually was to the champ at UFC 230 as Adesnaya scored a first-round TKO win.

What do you make of Derek Brunson’s response to Jake Paul?