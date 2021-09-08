Derek Brunson Ups The Ante On Israel Adesanya Callout

Derek Brunson is not going to let go of his quest for a rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Fresh off a very impressive win this past weekend, Derek Brunson is calling for a title shot. Brunson took out Darren Till in the third round of UFC Vegas 36 main event and secured some bargaining power in the process. Since the win, he has been adamant about wanting the title shot next and has been making that known to the fans, the UFC, and Israel Adesanya.

Immediately following UFC Vegas 36m Brunson called for his shot and even stated that he could wait until spring to get it. Now, he has taken to Twitter to sweeten the deal in hopes of enticing Adesanya in.

What needs to happen is Israel Adesanya vs Derek Brunson 2 in Auckland, New Zealand. The statement I need to make, needs to be done in his backyard! 😤😤😤 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 7, 2021

“What needs to happen is Israel Adesanya vs Derek Brunson 2 in Auckland, New Zealand,” Brunson wrote. “The statement I need to make needs to be done in his backyard!”

Brunson and Adesanya last fought each other in November of 2018. In that fight, Adesanya was victorious over Brunson and finished him with a first-round TKO. Brunson is eager to show the growth he has had since that first fight. He hasn’t lost since then and is now on a five-fight winning streak, with two finishes over top-ranked opponents.

The timing might be the only issue with Brunson’s request. Adesanya is slated to take on Robert Whittaker next and Brunson will have to wait. At 37 years old, Brunson seems to be at the top of his game, but he may have to stay active to remain the top contender in the middleweight division. In his mind, he is clearly ready for another title shot, and his hopes that he can “rewrite that fight” might come true.

Do you think Brunson will get his wish and rematch champion Israel Adesanya?