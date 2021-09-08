Donald Trump Set To Host & Commentate Holyfield vs. Belfort Event

This Saturday’s boxing spectacle featuring boxing great Evander Holyfield vs. MMA legend Vitor Belfort will likely get a huge spike in PPV buys after Donald Trump has agreed to join the event.

This Saturday, September 11, 2021, Evander Holyfield will step in on one week’s notice to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a boxing match. Originally, Belfort was set to box Oscar De La Hoya, but due to a COVID-19 contraction, De La Hoya had to withdraw from the bout, prompting Belfort to step in as his replacement.

With De La Hoya vs. Belfort having already amassed a large sum of momentum, the last-minute change was certainly a big blow to the plans and financial projections of the pay-per-view. That was until Donald Trump became a central part of the event.

According to a Triller press release, not only will Trump commentate on the event, but he will also serve as the “host.” The extent of Trump’s duties as the host/commentator is not yet known, but Triller has left no doubt that the former president will take part in the event in a major way. For those wondering why Trump would choose to involve himself in this PPV of all events, the man himself explained why within the release:

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Triller Fight Clubs Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort II takes place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on PPV, and you can order the PPV right here at the price of $49.99. The co-main event will feature two other former UFC champions squaring off: Anderson Silva taking on Tito Ortiz in a professional boxing bout.

Will Donald Trump’s involvement in this event influence your decision to buy this pay-per-view in one way or another?