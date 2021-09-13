Early Estimate In For Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View Buys

A preliminary estimate is in for the number of PPV buys for Showtime’s Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event last month.

On August 29, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley finally faced off in an eight-round boxing match after several weeks of hype, trash talk, and a very unusual tattoo bet. The event was all the buzz on social media and all around the combat sports world, including the critical fans who begrudgingly chimed in with their opinions on the spectacle. But how much did it actually translate to in terms of pay-per-view buys?

While the answer to that question is not yet fully determined, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shared that the number of PPV buys for the event is currently estimated to be between 480,000-500,000 according to their top sources. They also added that other sources are estimating the figure to be slightly lower than those numbers.

April’s pay-per-view headlined by Paul facing Ben Askren reportedly did well over one million buys. Some, including UFC President Dana White and Mike Tyson, were adamant that those numbers were a complete farce. If this estimate for Paul/Woodley turns out to be accurate, that would certainly support White’s skeptical stance on the Paul/Askren numbers from earlier this year. Both Paul & Woodley raked in a $2 million salary base for the event in addition to PPV points for units sold.

Also competing on the card was Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury, who remained undefeated by defeating Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision. Many suspect Fury to be the most likely candidate to be Jake Paul’s next opponent, and even Paul himself has recently expressed interest in that bout. In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano defeated Yamileth Mercado via unanimous decision.

The event took place from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, and the pay-per-view was available for $59.99.

We will be sure to share an update with you once these numbers have been confirmed or should the official tally vary from this preliminary estimate.

