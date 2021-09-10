Evander Holyfield Refuses To Be Embarrassed Against Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield says he won’t allow Vitor Belfort to embarrass him come fight night.

Holyfield is stepping up to the plate after Triller needed a new main event. Oscar De La Hoya was scheduled to fight Belfort this Saturday night (Sept. 11) but plans went awry. The “Golden Boy” was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was removed from the event. Holyfield is taking De La Hoya’s place.

During an interview with The Mac Life, Holyfield said he has no plans of letting Belfort run through him.

“That’s what life is really about. What would the world be if you didn’t have nobody to push you on? All my whole life I was told that ‘you can’t do it’. It’s not like I came up with the idea to be the heavyweight champion of the world; someone else showed me I could be the heavyweight champion of the world.

“When I was eight years old I looked at the man and said, ‘I’m only eight’. He said, ‘you won’t always be eight.’ I thought about it. Next week I was going to be nine, so I believed him. If I can’t do this to my satisfaction, to feel good about myself, then I ain’t embarrassing myself in front of nobody when I already retired.”

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield had been having issues with Triller. It was reported that the “Real Deal” wasn’t happy with the company over what he felt was stalling when it came to his planned exhibition bout with Kevin McBride. It seems that issue has quickly been resolved.