Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort: Odds Peg Holyfield As Favorite

The former cruiserweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield has opened as the favorite against Vitor Belfort ahead of this weekend’s Triller Fight Club Event.

Belfort was initially scheduled to fight Oscar De la Hoya on Sept. 11, but the legendary boxer tested positive for the Coronavirus and was forced to be removed from the card. In response, Triller Fight Club sought Evander Holyfield as a viable replacement and changed the location of the fights from California to Florida.

The mega event will now take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In addition, a battle of legends in the co-main event will inhabit the night when Anderson “The Spider” Silva meets fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz in a boxing contest.

The odds were complimentary of Belfort against De la Hoya, with Belfort jumping out as a small favorite at the beginning. It seems the opposite is now taking place for Belfort, as his 58-year old opponent is opening at a commanding -140 odds in a few books.

A Triller spokesperson named Ryan Kavanaugh recently indicated that “The Real Deal” is taking the opportunity seriously and looks to be in tremendous shape despite taking the fight on about a weeks’ notice.

“Evander Holyfield is in better shape today than when he last fought, and this heavyweight bout is sure to be something for the history books,” Kavanaugh said in a Triller press release.

This Saturday, former boxing champion Holyfield will meet one of MMA’s fiercest standup specialists in Vitor Belfort in an explosive eight-round contest. The spectacle is garnering a lot of hype with some very big names expected to be hosting the event, like… say the 45th President of the U.S.

How do you see the boxing match between Holyfield and Belfort going?