Fedor Shares His Thoughts On Khabib’s Ring Girls Comments

Fedor has voiced his opinion regarding Khabib’s recent comments directed at MMA ring girls.

The recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov has come under fire following the controversial comments he made targeting “unnecessary” ring girls in the sport of mixed martial arts. Here is some of what Khabib had to say:

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realize that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion…”

Former and current fighters, pundits, and even ring girls themselves have all replied to Khabib’s opinions on this subject, and now, “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko has given his thoughts on the subject.

Image: Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While speaking with Fighting Flashback, Fedor was asked to share his views on Khabib’s statements and whether he agreed with his fellow Russian or not.

“The girls are showing the number of the rounds… [Round shaped] plates. The only [thing] is to dress them more decent.” Emelianenko said.

When pressed to comment further on the issue, Fedor insisted that his focus remains solely on his team and family, and whatever Khabib said is none of his concern.

“You know I don’t have [anything to do with it],” Fedor stated. “I have enough problems and affairs of my team and my family to not fill my head with stupid things.”

You can check out the video for Fedor’s thoughts on the matter below.

Fedor Emelianenko will face off with Timothy Johnson when the two heavyweights lock horns at Bellator 269 on October 23, in a fight that is believed to be the 44-year-old’s last.

What do you think about Khabib’s ring girl comments?