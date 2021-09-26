Fighters React To Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega At UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega was everything and more that fans wanted to see out of these two fighters.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 266 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (Saturday, 25, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

As seen in the fight, Ortega had a cut above his right eye and Volkanovski was bleeding under his left eye after a fast yet aggressive pace in the first round. The second round continued this pace. They did talk some trash after the second round.

The third round was insane as Ortega caught him in a guillotine choke while on top then Volkanovski scrambled out. Moments later, Ortega caught him in a triangle choke, but Volkanovski somehow got out of that. Volkanovski rained down punches to end the round. In the fourth, Volkanovski was taken down and while Ortega went for a guillotine choke, Volkanovski got out of it and put on more punches. They exchanged until the final bell with Volkanovski being awarded the decision win to retain the featherweight title.

Volkanovski was the aggressor while Ortega was doing a better job at picking his shots. Volkanovski had the speed while Ortega seemed to have more power.

After ripping off six straight, Orega lost to Max Holloway at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event by fourth round TKO. Ortega rebounded with a decision win over Chan Sung Jung in October 2020. On the flip side, Volkanovski went on a seven-fight winning streak to become champion and had been coming off a win over Holloway at UFC 251.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2021

Holy shit, what a main event.

These guys are from a different planets. 🔥🔥🔥 — Carlston Harris Moçambique (@carlstonMMA) September 26, 2021

and still, but what a heart ortega has #ufc266 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) September 26, 2021

Amazing fight! Hats off to both gentlemen. 👏 #UFC266 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 26, 2021

Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 26, 2021

That was madness #UFC266 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) September 26, 2021

That fight was sick. Hats off to both gentlemen. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) September 26, 2021

FW putting on a show! #FOTN — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) September 26, 2021

I think @alexvolkanovski is gonna start getting the respect he deserves after this.#UFC266 #VolkanovskiOrtega — Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) September 26, 2021

Volk is definitely a monster but he just met the toughest kid from the streets #UFC266 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 26, 2021

When underdogs almost win people go crazy. The people love to see it but the champ is ferocious. Great fight. 🔥🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 26, 2021

Crazy there is still another round left — Randa Markos (@randamma) September 26, 2021

This is a slobber knocker #UFC266 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 26, 2021

