Fighters React To Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann At UFC Vegas 37

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann was a one-sided fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 37 event on Saturday night (September 18, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Smith wanted to put Spann away quickly. The former title contender dropped him twice and smashed him on the ground with strikes. Smith didn’t get it done with his strikes, but rather, ended up locking in a rear-naked choke for the win in the first round.

They exchanged some words after the fight before they hugged it out. A very impressive win by Smith.

This was an important contest for both guys. Smith came into this fight on a two-fight winning streak with a submission win over Devin Clark in November 2020 then a TKO win over Jimmy Crute at UFC 261. Before that, he got beat by decision by Aleksandar Rakicat the UFC On ESPN+ 33 event. On the flip side, Spann came into this fight with a 19-6 pro-MMA record and was fresh off a win over Misha Cirkunov in March 2021 by TKO.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Anthony Smith is on another level tonight 🔥🔥 Spann had some tight defense but it didn't last #UFCVegas37 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 19, 2021

Wow what happened their both chill guys — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 19, 2021

BOOM Baby! 😤😤😤🦁❤️ — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) September 19, 2021

Anthony’s hands have been super crispy last two fights — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 19, 2021

What a start to the main event! And Smith gets the sub! Sheesh! Smith is amped! #UFCVegas37 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 19, 2021

I like angry smith — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 19, 2021

I have no problem with the way Anthony Smith just acted when you talk all that shit and you get beat the way Ryan Spann just got beat we don’t need to shake hands and hug Anthony is an OG and do not play. Really was an easy night for @lionheartasmith great job!!!#UFCVegas37 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 19, 2021

Smith looked great. Umm can we get subtitles at least with the curse words edited out! Now, I don’t know what he said 😂 #UFCVegas37 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 19, 2021

UFC Vegas 37 Results: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann, Devin Clark vs. Ion Cutelaba

