Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till At UFC Vegas 36

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till an interesting fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 36 event on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Brunson came out strong in the first round with a quick takedown where he mauled the former title challenger with punches and elbows. Till did get up to his feet with a minute to go. Till said to his corner before the second round that he thought Brunson was tired.

In the second round, Till stopped the first takedown attempt with the clinch. However, Brunson got him down on the second time and rained down strikes. Till started to kick more in the third round. Moments later, Brunson got a takedown then full mount before Till gave up his back. Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke from the back for the win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Till entered this fight on a one-fight losing streak as he had dropped a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July 2020. On the flip side, Brunson entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak as he got wins over Kevin Holland by decision in March 20, 2021, Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

@DerekBrunson wow. Give this man a big fight. 185 is insane right now — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) September 4, 2021

@DerekBrunson was dominant! Great job and he is in fantastic shape wasn’t even breathing hard in 3rd round!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 4, 2021

Man S/O Brunson he’s had such a great career and at one point he seemed like the gate keeper. Now he’s on a 5 fight win streak by staying true to his wrestling game. He’s def a dude I respect in the division and hope to share the cage with him one day! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) September 4, 2021

Brunson vs Cannonier or is Stylebender next for one of them? #UFCVegas36 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) September 4, 2021

Shout @DerekBrunson for coming out on top as the underdog, that was a strong performance big dog 💪🏿💪🏿 #UFCVegas36 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 4, 2021

Not sure where Till trains but I’m assuming it’s a gym where he’s the baddest dude there! Can beat everybody at everything. Not a great position to be in at this point in his career. Needs a big gym with world class guys at every discipline. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) September 4, 2021

Till for real come by we do some wrestling — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 4, 2021

Congrats DB!!! @DerekBrunson 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

Awesome RNC!!!!

GET THB TITLE SHOT🔥💥 https://t.co/bjn6j3aIkF — 佐藤天 Takashi Sato (@satotenten) September 4, 2021

Damn @darrentill2…

I have no doubt you'll come back stronger than ever!!

Tonight was Brunsons night.

Congratulations @DerekBrunson #UFCVegas36 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 4, 2021

