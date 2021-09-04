Fighters React To Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till At UFC Vegas 36

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till an interesting fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 36 event on Saturday night (September 4, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Brunson came out strong in the first round with a quick takedown where he mauled the former title challenger with punches and elbows. Till did get up to his feet with a minute to go. Till said to his corner before the second round that he thought Brunson was tired.
In the second round, Till stopped the first takedown attempt with the clinch. However, Brunson got him down on the second time and rained down strikes. Till started to kick more in the third round. Moments later, Brunson got a takedown then full mount before Till gave up his back. Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke from the back for the win.
This was an important contest for both guys. Till entered this fight on a one-fight losing streak as he had dropped a decision loss to Robert Whittaker in July 2020. On the flip side, Brunson entered this fight on a four-bout winning streak as he got wins over Kevin Holland by decision in March 20, 2021, Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO in August 2020 and Ian Heinisch by decision at the UFC 241 pay-per-view event from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 36 Results: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till
