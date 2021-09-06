Figueiredo Claims Brandon Moreno Is “Running Away” From Rematch

Deiveson Figueiredo has claimed that Brandon Moreno isn’t open to another rematch and is scared to defend his flyweight title.

After fighting to a majority draw during their first meeting in a fight which is considered to be one of the greatest of 2020, the then-flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo openly gave Brandon Moreno an instant rematch just six months later.

The second fight saw “The Baby Assassin” overcome his opponent to earn the submission victory and walk away with UFC gold around his waist. After facing defeat and losing his title, the Brazilian has requested a trilogy between the pair.

Unfortunately for Figueiredo, the next contender for the flyweight throne could well be Alexandre Pantoja, a man who has twice defeated current champ, Brandon Moreno. Although nothing is official as of yet, Figueiredo has shared some harsh words for his Mexican rival.

While talking to AGFight, Deiveson Figueiredo shared his views on why Brandon Moreno isn’t accepting the trilogy fight with him.

“He was a rogue. Now he is running away from the fight. He knows the only fight he’s going to sell is me and him. He doesn’t want to lose the belt. He is now even more arrogant, more playboy. I want the rematch and I’m going to show that I wasn’t doing well in the second fight,” Stated Figueiredo. “In the first fight I broke him in the fight, he shrank back to not get knocked out. I gave the rematch and now he does a nasty thing like that? Why isn’t it time? Why doesn’t he have a fight in Mexico? What makes me pissed the most is seeing him pay at a loss and not wanting our trilogy.”

The 33-year-old continued by suggesting that seeing Moreno with the flyweight title makes him feel sick while sharing his opinion on how he expects the third fight to play out.

“He had to be a man and assume the position of champion. I defended [the belt] against him. He knows I won’t let go. I’m going to do the same as the first one [fight], which was sick and I fought well. It became personal. I don’t even like to look at his posts, it makes me nauseous. The will is to go out on a fight with him. It’s a two-wire stop, when it meets, it’s short-circuited, it’s on fire.” Figueiredo said.

While the flyweight picture looks quite unclear, a trilogy between the two could well take place sometime in the future.

Should Figueiredo and Moreno put the title on the line in their trilogy fight next?