Following AEW Debut, CM Punk Has Retired From Pro MMA Competition

CM Punk is no longer an active MMA competitor.

MMAFighting.com reports that UFC officials have confirmed Punk’s MMA retirement. Punk signed with the UFC back in late 2014. He didn’t have his first fight until Sept. 2016. Punk was submitted by Mickey Gall in the first round. He then took on Mike Jackson in June 2018, losing via unanimous decision.

Well … at least we thought Punk lost the Jackson fight. Nearly three years after the bout took place, MMAJunkie received word that a Freedom of Information Act request confirmed the bout result was changed to a No Contest due to marijuana use on Jackson’s end.

Here’s what Chris Slaby of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation had to say about the result change in a statement.

“The official result of a full-contact martial arts bout can be changed to a ‘no contest’ as an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant. As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago.”

News of Punk’s MMA retirement probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to many. After all, Punk recently made his return to the world of pro wrestling. On the Aug. 20 edition of AEW Rampage, CM Punk arrived inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Punk will have his first match since 2014 on Sept. 5 when he meets Darby Allin at the All Out PPV.