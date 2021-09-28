Full Card For 2021 PFL Finale Feat. Kayla Harrison & Claressa Shields

The full card and viewing information have been released for the 2021 PFL Season finale scheduled for Wednesday, October 27.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has provided details on their last card of the year in a Monday press release. The main event for the card will feature undefeated Olympian Kayla Harrison looking to repeat as the women’s lightweight champion when she takes on Taylor Guardado. The main card will also feature the second pro-MMA bout for Claressa Shields when she faces 2-0 Abigail Montes. As always, each of the championship winners will take home a prize of $1 million.

The 2021 PFL season finale will take place from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. You can view the full card and viewing information below and also check out the press release that breaks down the card’s biggest fights right here.

MAIN CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Women’s Lightweight Final: Taylor Guardado vs. Kayla Harrison

Welterweight Final: Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Abigail Montes vs. Claressa Shields

Heavyweight Final: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Ante Delija

Featherweight Final: Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Chris Wade

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight Final: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marthin Hamlet

Omari Akhmedov vs. Jordan Young

Lightweight Final: Raush Manfio vs. Loik Radzhabov

Don Madge vs. Nathan Williams

