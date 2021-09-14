Gable Steveson Remains Unsure What The UFC Had Planned For Him

After choosing a new home in the WWE, Gable Steveson had no idea that the UFC had plans to include him in the Contender Series or place him on a developmental deal.

As part of the new WWE team, Steveson isn’t entirely sure why things with UFC president Dana White didn’t move forward. As the reigning NCAA Division I National Champion, Steveson’s wrestling skills are elite and very applicable in a sport like mixed martial arts.

As a big fan of professional wrestling, Steveson went with Vince McMohan’s proposition. According to our last report, the UFC intended to put Steveson on a developmental deal first, similar to the career trajectory they offered former NFL star Greg Hardy in 2018. However, it appears the details surrounding all these propositions were never brought to the attention of Steveson.

UFC president Dana White was impressed with Steveson’s accolades and made it apparent to the public that he was interested in the freestyle wrestler. The two had plans to talk in place but were never able to meet in person.

Speaking about the matter on Ariel Helwani’s podcast show The MMA Hour, Steveson was perplexed as to why Dana White didn’t pursue his services further than he did.

“I see a lot of tweets saying Dana wanted me in Contender Series, but I don’t even know because me and Dana only had a couple text messages saying like, ‘Hey, you coming to Vegas?’ But I was at Summerslam and I told you that I couldn’t make it to him. So I didn’t ditch him. We barely spoke. I know he wanted me to come, but I don’t know where that Contender Series thing came about on the news and stuff. We barely spoke, and Vince had the upper hand.” Steveson said.

Steveson Laments Dana White’s Lack Of Effort To Sign Him

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apparently, Steveson was unaware that a deal for the Contender Series was even planned by the UFC brass, as he admits he found out about it on the news. The Olympian also states he would have liked to have been wooed more by Dana White.

“I was hoping Dana would have came a lot stronger. I was hoping that he would push the pace a little more,” Steveson said. “I would love to fight. I’m not scared of fighting. I’m not scared of getting punched. I’m not afraid of going out there and losing in front of a big crowd or winning in front of a big crowd. It doesn’t matter to me. I go out there to entertain people and for the love of myself to do something that I love. I love fighting, and I love the WWE. I love both. So I wish Dana would’ve came a lot harder. I wish he would have had more push on me to go that way. But that time is up for now, and I’m 100% with Vince McMahon and that team.” Steveson concluded.

The future is bright for the 21-year-old wrestling standout. While plans with Dana White did not come to fruition, there is no doubt he will be an exciting addition to the WWE stable. As for now, Steveson will join Brock Lesnar and many other wrestling phenoms on the star-studded entertainment promotion.

Do you think we will see Gable Steveson in the UFC one day?