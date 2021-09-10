Germaine De Randamie Out Of Fight Against Irene Aldana At UFC 268

Germaine De Randamie is out of her women’s bantamweight clash against Irene Aldana.

Aldana will have to wait for her next opportunity for a title eliminator bout after De Randamie was forced to withdraw due to an injury sources confirmed to ESPN Deportes.

This is the second time that their bout was canceled after De Randamie underwent surgery on her left hand in March, which prevented her from fighting against Aldana as they were originally scheduled to fight in June. This time, De Randamie and Aldana were set to feature on the undercard of the UFC 268 card at Madison Square Garden in New York headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2.

Coming off a big submission win against Juliana Peña back in October, De Randamie (10-4) will be eager to get another crack at the bantamweight title. Currently ranked as the #1-bantamweight contender, another win for the former Dutch kickboxer will firmly place her as the next in line for a shot at the title. Prior to her last win, De Randamie was coming off a title fight loss to Amanda Nunes, failing to knock off the Brazilian off her perch.

Irene Aldana (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Aldana (13-6) was last seen in action against Yana Kunitskaya at UFC 264 back in July in which she scored an impressive first-round KO. Winning three out of her last four fights, Aldana has expressed a desire to earn a title shot for the belt in the future. Currently ranked as the #4-bantamweight contender, Aldana will hope to get a replacement for De Randamie; however, it is unclear at this current time whether the UFC will provide this.

Do you think Irene Aldana will get a replacement fighter at UFC 268?