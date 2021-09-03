GSP Explains Wanting To Fight Khabib But Not Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre has revealed why he pursued a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov but not Kamaru Usman.

St-Pierre’s legacy inside the Octagon has been cemented. He is considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. For some, he’s number one on the list. St-Pierre is the longest-reigning welterweight champion in UFC history and he even captured the middleweight title before retiring.

Before hanging up his gloves, GSP wanted a showdown with Nurmagomedov. Even after announcing his retirement, St-Pierre was open to the idea. The stars simply never aligned.

Speaking to Burt Watson for MMAJunkie, St-Pierre discussed wanting to share the Octagon with Khabib but not current UFC Welterweight Champion Usman.

“We were talking about it to the UFC and I know Khabib wanted that fight. I wanted that fight but the UFC had other plans so it did not materialize. Usman on the other hand, he’s an amazing fighter and he’s building up his legacy but for me, the risk is not worth it.

“The most exciting thing to do for a fighter sometimes is the scariest. Khabib, because in terms of legacy, was the guy to beat. For me, [he] was the only guy that I could’ve come back [for]. But not for other guys because I know if I beat Usman, after there’s gonna be another guy coming back calling me out. Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal, you know? It never ends.”

Nurmagomedov retired from pro MMA competition following his dominant submission finish over Justin Gaethje back in Oct. 2020. As for Usman, he’s set to defend his 170-pound gold against Colby Covington in a rematch from their Dec. 2019 classic. The rematch will headline UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 6.