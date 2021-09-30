Henry Cejudo Recommends McGregor Join Alcoholics Anonymous

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has slammed Conor McGregor for his recent antics, recommending that he join “Alcoholics Anonymous.”

McGregor was last in action at UFC 264 in July. In what was his second meeting in the Octagon with Dustin Poirier this year, the Irishman left the arena without the desired result yet again.

Having been knocked out for the first time at UFC 257, all eyes were on McGregor and how he’d rebound inside the T-Mobile Arena. After being dominated through most of the opening round, the main event clash ended after the Dubliner suffered a gruesome broken leg.

Conor McGregor holds his leg after suffering an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. (PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Since his second defeat of the year, McGregor has stayed in the headlines for a multitude of reasons. From his usual controversial tweets to a wildly inaccurate first pitch at a baseball game, the “Notorious” megastar isn’t struggling to remain relevant. Having caught the ire of many in the MMA community, Cejudo is the latest to lay into McGregor.

Speaking during a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, “Triple C” addressed some of McGregor’s recent actions. Namely, Cejudo slammed the Irishman’s altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which saw him throw a drink at the multi-platinum recording artist while he was on the red carpet with his partner Megan Fox.

The former bantamweight and flyweight king also suggested that McGregor, who co-founded the successful Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand, should see help for an apparent drinking problem.

“There’s nobody else cringier right now at this point or thirstier than Conor the McTapper McGregor. Did you see him throw at the first pitch? I mean, 50 Cent would laugh at the pitch that he threw at the Cubs game. I mean this guy is trying to fight Megan Fox for crying out loud. He’s out here calling Alexander Volkanovski, [saying] he wants to fight him. I mean, he’s just out of his mind. He really should be doing rehab, and I am not talking about his damn ankle. I’m talking about the Alcoholics Anonymous. Conor McGregor, get your shit together.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

While Cejudo slated McGregor for calling out the current UFC Featherweight Champion, the former Olympian has also been laying the groundwork for a matchup with Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski.

Cejudo, who announced his retirement from MMA following his successful title bantamweight defense against Dominick Cruz last May, has been teasing a return to the UFC ever since he hung up his gloves.

Volkanovski recently left the door open for a fight against the 34-year-old. He suggested that if it’s going to happen, now is the most likely time. Given his desire to remain active, and that the likely number one contender fight between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez won’t be taking place until November, the Australian may have to look outside of the current 145-pound division for his next appearance.

As well as a potential clash with Cejudo, “The Great” has also said he’s willing to fight at lightweight while he awaits his next featherweight challenger.

