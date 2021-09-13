Holyfield/Belfort & Silva/Ortiz Were Exhibitions, Not Professional Bouts

Despite previous reports to the contrary leading up to the event, both the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz fights from Triller Fight Club Legends II were exhibitions, not pro bouts.

Saturday, the world beheld two special-attraction boxing contests featuring four legends of combat sports. In the main event, Vitor Belfort defeated Evander Holyfield via first-round TKO. And in the co-main event, Anderson “The Spider” Silva KOed Tito Ortiz out cold, also in the first round.

Fortunately for both Holyfield and Ortiz, neither loss will be recorded on their professional records according to a report from boxing reporter Dan Rafael as well as multiple other sources.

For Holyfield, this means his last professional bout remains documented as a victory, with the Hall of Famer defeating Brian Nielsen 10 years ago. In Ortiz’s case, he is still yet to have a professional boxing match. As far as the record books of professional boxing are concerned, Tito Ortiz never existed in the sport at all.

On the flip side, Anderson Silva’s pro boxing record remains 2-1. The good news is that his inspirational upset victory over Julio César Chávez Jr. in June still very much counts on his pro boxing record. Vitor Belfort, on the other hand, now hasn’t had a pro boxing bout since the lone case in 2006, which saw the Brazilian defeat Joseario Neves by knockout.

Triller Fight Club Legends II: Holyfield vs. Belfort took place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and was available on pay-per-view at the price of $49.99. You can view the results and highlights from the event right here.