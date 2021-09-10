Holyfield vs Belfort Press Conference Highlights W/ Trump Call-In

Earlier today, the Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs Belfort pre-fight press conference took place, and we’ve got the highlights and face-offs for you right here.

This Saturday, September 11, 2021, boxing Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield will compete against MMA legend Vitor Belfort in the main event. In the co-main event, former UFC champions Anderson Silva will fight Tito Ortiz in an eight-round professional boxing match. The event will take place from the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and is available for purchase on pay-per-view at the price of $49.99.

To get fans properly hyped for this unique event, there was a pre-fight press conference held for the event. You can find some of the highlights from the conference below.

The Arrivals

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

“I want to make sure that I make a statement on his face…”

The Spider Is All Business

Face-Off

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

“He’s the heavyweight king. Holyfield is The Real Deal. So it’s an upgrade.”

Size Doesn’t Matter

Vitor has aggression and is hungry for the challenge against a legend like Holyfield.



[ #TrillerFightClub #LegendsII | https://t.co/IVKlQBVtqc ] pic.twitter.com/6c20V4w4oF — FITE (@FiteTV) September 9, 2021

A Priceless Opportunity

“The only thing that you can waste in life is time.”

Advantage Holyfield?

Face-Off

45 Predicts Victory Over Biden In Less Than 45

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump called into the #TrillerFightClub press conference to answer a few questions:



"My easiest fight would be Joe Biden. … I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds."



Watch full video: https://t.co/YHmBHqeA64 pic.twitter.com/YfI1UYteRx — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 9, 2021

Full Press Conference

Want to catch the full pre-fight press conference uncut? You can do so below!