Ian Garry Set To Make UFC Debut On Nov. 6 At UFC 268 In New York

Get ready, “The Future” is here as Ian Garry looks to make his highly-anticipated UFC debut.

The undefeated Irish star will face off against Jordan Williams in a welterweight clash on the massive UFC 268 card at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York, headlined by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2. The UFC announced the news on Wednesday.

Garry (7-0) is unblemished in his professional MMA career so far with five of his seven wins coming by either knockout or submission. All his pro fights have been with Cage Warriors since 2019 as he became the poster boy of the promotion. He comes into the UFC with a massive amount of hype, hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Irishman Conor McGregor.

Still only 23-years-old with bags of talent and star power, Garry is the second high-profile name to join the UFC from Cage Warriors this year after Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett earned an impressive first-round knockout win this past weekend on his UFC debut.

Garry was last seen in action back in June as he defeated Jack Grant by unanimous decision to become the Cage Warriors Welterweight champion. He has since signed with the UFC in July and also joined a new team with Sanford MMA in Florida to train for his UFC debut.

Facing off is Jordan Williams (9-5) who is coming off a first-round submission loss to Mickey Gall back in July. Prior to the loss, he also lost his UFC debut against Nassourdine Imavov via unanimous decision in October last year. Still seeking to earn his first win inside the UFC, the 30-year-old earned his UFC contract through season three of Dana White‘s Contender Series with a first-round knockout of Gregory Rodrigues.

Are you excited for the debut of Ian “The Future” Garry? Will he be the next big Irish star for the UFC?