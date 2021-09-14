Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Test Negative Following Boxing Match

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have both passed their respective drug testing from their boxing match.

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is a thing of the past but one thing that could still come up to bite them was the drug testing result. Now, several weeks out from the fight both men have returned negative drug tests per MMAFighting.com. This was a hot-button issue leading up to the fight. Woodley had his suspicions that Paul was using PED’s in the leadup and was not afraid to call out the YouTuber turned boxer.

“I said, ‘Are you taking PEDs? Are you taking steroids?'” Tyron Woodley said after the fight. “And he froze and said; we’re taking a drug test. We did not take a drug test… He did not take a drug test. I don’t think he fought clean.”

There were some doubts by fans and those involved in the fight whether either fighter would be tested at all. Now that the tests were done and returned clean, the issue can be laid to rest.

Paul took down the former UFC champion and has moved to 4-0 in boxing. He is making his way through his opponents despite being doubted each time. Those who thought he was using performance-enhancing drugs to help him out may need to think again. Paul seems to be proving himself time and time again in boxing.

Paul has mentioned that he does not want to fight MMA fighters anymore, but he certainly has his choice of many at this time. Calling for a shot at Paul are Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva, and Tito Ortiz.