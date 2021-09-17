Jake Paul Calls White’s Bluff, Willing To Fight Someone “His Own Size”

Jake Paul is picking on someone his own size and is prodding the boss man Dana White to allow Derek Brunson a fight for some real money.

Ever since the YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul has entered the combat sports scene, it seems he has been at odds with UFC president Dana White. At first, the UFC boss jokingly offered up a $1 million dollar wager that Ben Askren would defeat the former Disney star. After Paul passed the Askren test with flying colors by knocking him out in 90-seconds, he went after Askren’s teammate Tyron Woodley next. In late August, the “Problem Child” advanced to 4-0 as a boxer after taking Woodley to the bank in an eight-round boxing match.

According to Dana White, Paul needs to face someone his own size as it has been apparent in his last few fights that the “Problem Child” has enjoyed a marginal weight and size advantage. With the UFC’s #4-ranked Derek Brunson calling his name, Paul is now shifting his attention from Jorge Masvidal to his latest philanthropy effort.

Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? pic.twitter.com/HtxyWYC99m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2021

“Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?” Jake Paul posted on Twitter.

At face value, it looks like Paul biting on Brunson’s feint might be a joke, but at least Paul is advocating for an opponent his size now. In August, Paul met Woodley at an agreed 190-pound weight limit but still towered over the former UFC welterweight champion. Derek Brunson recently headlined UFC Vegas 36 where he weighed in at 186 pounds and dominated Darren Till en route to a rear-naked choke submission victory.

Do you think Derek Brunson would beat Jake Paul in a boxing match?