Jake Paul Claims ‘Drunk’ Jorge Masvidal Is In His DMs

Jake Paul says that Jorge Masvidal has been sending him “drunk” DMs.

Paul and Masvidal appeared to be chummy at first. Masvidal helped the YouTube star prepare for his boxing battle with Ben Askren back in April. Paul won the match via first-round TKO. Things between the two fell off the rails once it was announced that Paul would be taking on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Ahead of the bout, Masvidal expressed his belief that Paul was in for a world of hurt. Paul responded by calling Masvidal a “hoe.”

During an appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, Paul claimed that Masvidal sent him a series of DMs and he believes “Gamebred” was intoxicated (h/t Middle Easy).

“The most recent one is Masvidal and I, literally in the DMs just going back and forth with each other. He can’t type by the way. Like he legit can’t type, it’s the weirdest thing. I said ‘Bro, you need to get a grammar book because all this writing is f—king your s—t up,’” Paul said, before reading a message from Jorge as an example.

“I think he was drunk when he was (messaging me).”

What did the DMs entail? Here’s what Paul claims was sent:

“I fight because I love it, man. Money ain’t shit. I got tons of it . ‘I fight so I can brake (sic) ‘fools’ faces and enjoy the ride . You know you could ever see and chage (sic).”

Paul ended up defeating Woodley via split decision. As for Masvidal, he’s aiming for a return to action sometime this fall. Masvidal hasn’t been seen in action since being knocked out by UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in their rematch.