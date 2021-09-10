Jake Paul Claims He Went Into Woodley Fight With An Injured Elbow

Off the heels of Jake Paul‘s split decision win against Tyron Woodley, the “Problem Child” claims he went into the unknown with a compromised elbow.

Both 190-pound combatants met in August for an eight-round Showtime boxing match. Paul appeared to have a glaring size advantage, and his volume set the tone for the night early on. With the fight being mostly uneventful, action climaxed when Woodley managed to tag Jake Paul in the fourth round and sent him flailing into the ropes. The strike was so commanding that many believe it would have been declared a knockdown if the ropes were not present to catch Paul.

Speaking on an episode of FULL SEND PODCAST, Jake Paul admitted that he wasn’t 100% going into his fourth pro fight. The 4-0 boxer believes he hyperextended his elbow early on in camp and is still suffering from lingering effects.

“Going into the fight, no one even knows this, but I hyperextended my elbow like seven days or eight days before the fight in sparring, like, bad…went into the fight basically with an injured elbow, was doing therapy the whole entire week leading up to it. And then in the third round, I re-hyperextended it. And in the fight, you have so much adrenaline, you’re kind of like, ‘I don’t really care.’ But even this morning, I wake up however many days later, and I’m like, bro, this shit hurts right now.” Paul said.

With the adrenaline pumping in a boxing fight, Paul is unsure how much it really affected his performance against Woodley. Although, if Paul indeed suffered a hyperextended elbow prior to fighting a former UFC champion, surely a feather may land in his cap soon. Either way, it appears that Jake Paul is ready to take a step away from boxing MMA fighters and focus his efforts elsewhere in the boxing world.

