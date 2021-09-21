Jake Paul Claims Tommy Fury Has Turned Down Two Fight Offers

According to the YouTube star-turned boxer Jake Paul, Tommy Fury has denied two “abundant offers” to fight.

Jake Paul is turning up the heat and issuing a third and final offer to the 7-0 boxer. The two were linked to fighting each other after the blockbuster Aug. 29 Showtime event between Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley featured Fury on the undercard.

On fight night, Paul was rocked in the fourth round against Woodley, but the “Problem Child” controlled the tempo for most of the fight and won by split decision victory. Overall, the Showtime boxing card was a success having tipped the scales with a promising estimate of 480,000-500,000 PPV buys. In the undercard, Tommy Fury outpointed the 7-5 MMA fighter Anthony Taylor to a unanimous decision victory.

The patience of Paul appears to be wearing thin as he insists that Fury take the fight. Paul has been criticized for not having faced “real” boxers and is looking to erase that sentiment by defeating Fury in his fifth boxing fight to date.

“Tommy ‘Fury’ has denied 2 abundant offers from my team. Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made. Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury.” Jake Paul posted.

A report we ran earlier this month indicated that Woodley and Jake Paul both walked away with a disclosed $2-million dollar payday. With Paul offering just half of that amount to Fury, it remains to be seen if the half-brother of the famous boxing heavyweight champion will be enticed by the offer.

Jake Paul followed up his final offer on Twitter by drawing attention to the fact that “real fighters” have been more difficult to negotiate with than MMA fighters. In addition to offering him his biggest payday ever, Paul continued to prod on social media as to why these “real fighters” have a chance to shut him up yet they refuse to respond to his negotiations.

