Jake Paul Closes Door On Woodley Rematch After Tattoo Deal Expires

The handshake agreement between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley to have an immediate rematch has expired due to Woodley’s failure to immediately get branded with an “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo.

Prior to the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match last month, the two combatants made an interesting if not outright bizarre bet: The loser of their fight would get a tattoo featuring their opponent’s name. As the days drew closer to the event, Paul made it clear just how seriously he was taking this bet when he flew tattoo artist Tatu Baby into town to immediately tattoo the loser.

Things got complicated immediately after the official decision was read in Paul’s favor. Tyron Woodley demanded a rematch against Paul since he felt that he was the rightful winner of the fight. Paul then agreed to grant Woodley the rematch if he immediately got the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo. The following day, Paul would provide specific guidelines for Woodley to follow in order to be granted this rematch:

Tyron’s tattoo guidelines:



1. 3×2 inches at least ✅



2. Can’t get it covered ✅



3. Permanent ✅



4. Must post on social media✅



5. Has to be visible with shorts and shirt on✅ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Nearly two weeks have now passed and Woodley is still without the tattoo. In Woodley’s latest update on the matter, he stated that he would need paperwork that guarantees he would receive the rematch after getting the tattoo. Furthermore, Woodley argued that Paul amended their original tattoo bet the moment he promised to grant him a rematch after Woodley got the tattoo. Woodley stated that this new agreement overrides the previous one, but it still requires paperwork to make the deal official.

Jake Paul has rejected Woodley’s conditions with prejudice and has now closed the door on the rematch taking place due to the tattoo window elapsing.

“The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was: The loser had to get the tattoo. So now all of a sudden, he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch?” Paul said in an appearance on Full Send Podcast.

“It doesn’t make sense. If he would have gotten the tattoo, like, now, and that clip goes viral and everyone was like, ‘Jake! Do it! Do it!’ I’d be like, ‘I kinda have to do this.’ But he fucked up. He’s saying, ‘Oh, I’ll get it once (you) sign the contract,’ No, you fucked up. Just get the tattoo and let me decide from there. But I think it’s on to bigger and better things.”

Earlier today, we reported that the “bigger and better” things will most likely include facing a “real boxer” as Paul envisions, with the undefeated Tommy Fury being his most likely next opponent.

