Jake Paul Says He Can ‘For Sure’ Defeat Gervonta Davis Right Now

Jake Paul thinks he can defeat WBA (Regular) Lightweight and Junior-Welterweight Champion Gervonta Davis.

Paul appears to be turning his attention to facing real boxers. The popular YouTuber has boxed former MMA champions in his last two fights. He scored a first-round TKO victory over Ben Askren back in April and followed that up with a split decision win over Tyron Woodley.

Now, Paul is taking aim at the likes of Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson Fury. Paul also revealed his own hit list before the Woodley fight took place and “Tank” Davis was on that list.

Appearing on the FULL SEND podcast, Paul said he thinks he can defeat Davis if the two fought right now.

“Yeah, for sure. I mean, you saw Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather. Like, Logan was supposed to get knocked out, right? But because of the size difference and the ability that Logan does have, it was just a good fight.”

Davis is promoted by Floyd Mayweather and PBC. Mayweather recently had an exhibition bout with Jake’s brother Logan. Jake said he feels Logan beat Mayweather on points.

“From where I was sitting, ringside, the way I scored the fight, it was like five rounds to three I thought Logan won. 100%.”

Davis recently relinquished his WBA Super-Featherweight Title. This has led many to speculate that “Tank” will be sticking with the lightweight division. Davis is considered to be one of the top four lightweights in the current golden era of boxing’s 135-pounders. The other names are Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, and Ryan Garcia.