Jake Paul Issues A Challenge To UFC President Dana White

Jake Paul is daring UFC President Dana White to allow his fighters to step inside the boxing ring.

Paul has attempted to ruffle the feathers of White several times. The popular YouTuber has spoken out on fighter pay in the UFC and has even threatened to knock the UFC boss out. White hasn’t really been aggressive in his responses to Paul, brushing off the Internet star for “fighting 50-year-olds.”

In the past few months. Paul has been calling for bouts with fighters on the UFC roster. As of late, he’s been targeting Jorge Masvidal. He took to his Twitter account to issue a challenge to White.

. @danawhite why you so scared to get embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/xehnZaDva4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 15, 2021

“‘Anderson’s out…JAKE JAKE JAKE.’ I want your star talent. Your ‘in their prime’ strikers so I can exploit their lack of boxing ability. So let’s do this Me vs. Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Serrano vs. Amanda Nunes… If we win, you let any of your fighters fight me going forward. If we lose, I leave you and your exploitive business alone. DANA…DANA…DANA?”

For those wondering about Paul mentioning Anderson Silva, it’s because White has guaranteed that Paul won’t take a boxing match with “The Spider.”

Amanda Serrano is a boxing world champion at featherweight. Paul now represents Serrano, which explains why he proposed a bout between her and UFC “Champ-Champ” Amanda Nunes.

As for Jorge Masvidal, Paul got into a beef with “Gamebred” over recent comments. Ahead of Paul’s matchup with Tyron Woodley, Masvidal predicted that Woodley would “kill” Paul. Paul took offense to this as the two had trained together ahead of an April showdown with Ben Askren.

Do you think there’s any chance Dana White accepts Jake Paul’s challenge?