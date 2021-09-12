Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll.

After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“I have so much respect for him, I wouldn’t troll him,” Paul said on the Full Send podcast. “I’d be like, ‘You’re the best, but let’s fight.’”

Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and retired undefeated so it’s hard not to respect him. It’s also good to see Jake Paul have that respect for Nurmagomedov who is now retired. Yet, it’s also highly unlikely that Nurmagomedov will box Paul ever.

As for Paul, he’s coming off a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley back in his debut fight on Showtime. The win propelled him to a 4-0 undefeated record and he continues his boxing career.

Who he fights next is uncertain but Paul has mentioned Tommy Fury as his next opponent, the two have also been linked to one another. Yet, for his next bout, the undefeated boxer says he wants to go into a fight where people think he has not shot of winning.

“I’ve been the favorite, so now I almost want to go into a fight where it’s like ‘there’s no way he’s going to do this,'” Paul said. “I just want to keep proving people wrong because I could take a social media influencer and fight them right now and make a decent bag. It’s just a tough sell because I did all of that.”

What do you make of Jake Paul saying he would never troll Khabib Nurmagomedov?