Jake Paul: Vitor Belfort Disrespected The Sport Of Boxing

Jake Paul was not a fan of the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield spectacle.

Belfort went one-on-one with Holyfield in a boxing match on Sept. 11. Holyfield is 58 years old and looked every bit of it. Belfort ended up knocking down the “Real Deal” on his way to a first-round TKO win.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour, Paul said he feels Belfort disrespected the sport of boxing with his matchup against Holyfield.

“Look, he beat up an old man. He disrespected the sport of boxing in my opinion. Holyfield is a legend, but he shouldn’t be fighting somebody that’s in there early 40s. It should be Mike Tyson vs. Holyfield or something like that. It was just sad to see, the whole entire thing.”

After the fight, Belfort issued a $30 million challenge to Paul. The popular YouTuber responded, saying that Belfort simply doesn’t have the name recognition to warrant such a bout.

“I mean, it’s a bit ridiculous. I mean, there’s better people out there. I mean, like you were saying, Vitor is not that big of a name. He just isn’t. He’s not even as big of a name as Tyron [Woodley]. So I’m trying to get bigger with each one of these fights. I’m trying to have more of a challenge. And I think Vitor is a lot easier of a fight than Tyron. He’s older, he’s on steroids, and such. But that doesn’t really excite me that much. The money excites me. If they would put the money into a bank account, an escrow account and show proof, then maybe that’s where the conversation could start. But it’s not as big of a fight as the 10 other people that are calling me out or that even we’re already talking to.”

Triller promoted Belfort vs. Holyfield. The company had promoted two of Paul’s bouts. Jake Paul ended up signing with Showtime Sports for his matchup Tyron Woodley. Paul won that fight via split decision.