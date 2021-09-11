Jan Blachowicz Goes On Ninja Warrior Poland (Video)

Jan Blachowicz, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, took on Ninja Warrior Poland before he defends his belt at UFC 267.

Ninja Warrior is a popular show that sees athletes go through an insane obstacle course and try to reach the end. It has been difficult to beat but Blachowicz posted the video of him doing it and unfortunately for the UFC champ, he did not reach the end. Instead, after a strong start, and looking like he could reach the end, he fell off one of the obstacles ending his run on the show.

Jan Blachowicz is set to defend his light heavyweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 267 against Glover Teixeira. Should he get his hand raised on October 30 on Fight Island, the Pole knows there are tons of options for him.

“It’s good,” Blachowicz said about 205-pound weight class to MMAFighting. “A lot of good guys, young guys, everyone wants to beat you. So it’s good. [Magomed] Ankalaev, he will be fighting in this same event as me. So he is also a very good fighter. I’m excited. Like I said before, they motivate me to go to the gym and train really hard. Because they are good so I have to be in shape all the time. Everybody is different. Different style, different kind of moves, different size, so it’s amazing how our division looks right now.”

Blachowicz is currently on a five-fight winning streak and coming off a decision victory over Israel Adesanya to defend his belt for the first time. He won the vacant light heavyweight title last September on Fight Island as he TKO’d Dominick Reyes. He’s currently on a five-fight winning streak and is 9-1 in his last 10 after starting out his UFC career 2-5.

Were you impressed by Jan Blachowicz’s performance on Ninja Warrior Poland?