Jan Blachowicz Refuses To Fight Jiří Procházka Outside Of Europe

UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz says a possible showdown with Jiří Procházka must take place in Europe.

The duo, who hail from the neighbouring European nations of Poland and Czechia respectively, seem almost destined to fight if Blachowicz defends his title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. And they could even face off then, with Procházka serving as a backup for the Fight Island main event taking place October 30.

Whenever it’s destined to happen, a showdown between he who wields the “Legendary Polish Power” and the “The Czech Samurai” Procházka is one fans are lusting for. And it would be a matchup of two fighters who have trodden wildly different paths to the top of the UFC light heavyweight division.

In 2020, Blachowicz became the second oldest UFC champion ever by capturing the belt against Dominick Reyes. It was the then 37-year-old’s sixteenth fight in the UFC, some six years after making his promotional debut.

Procházka, on the other hand, is on the cusp of a title shot after just two fights in the UFC. The 28-year-old has not only won over fans with his spectacular knockouts of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, but also with his unorthodox style and endearing personality.

PHOTO: MMA FIGHTING

Blachowicz Shares Thoughts On Procházka’s Rise and Possible Matchup

Blachowicz has certainly paid attention to the meteoric rise of Procházka, and it seems he’s looking forward to a possible matchup with the Czech. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Blachowicz shared his thoughts on Jiří’s UFC run thus far.

“Yeah, great run for him. He’s crazy fighter but in good way. Crazy, wild style, but he know how to use it. But I believe that I will fight against Glover [Teixeira], and maybe future with Jiri I will fight, but somewhere in Europe. If I have to fight with Jiri, we have to do this in Poland or somewhere in Europe. Because all Europe would like to come and see this fight live,” said Blachowicz.

The champ, however, said he isn’t looking past Glover Teixeira.

“But first of all, I have to beat Glover, I focus on him, and I hope nothing will change because when I beat Glover, maybe my next opponent will be Jiri. But this fight (has) to be not in Abu Dhabi, not in USA, in Europe,” said Blachowicz.

What do you think? Will we likely see Blachowicz vs Procházka in 2022?