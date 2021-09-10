Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller Arrested Yet Again, Bond Set At Over $1 Million

Jason “Mayhem” Miller can’t stay out of trouble.

TMZ is reporting that Miller’s latest arrest is for felony domestic violence. Police in San Fernando Valley received a call before 3 a.m. local time on Sept. 10. It was reported that a female was on the phone screaming for help. When police arrived at the location, the woman had marks on her face and neck.

Miller allegedly made it difficult for the cops to arrest him. He was reportedly tased after a struggle with police. Once Miller was in cuffs, he was taken to a hospital and then booked.

His bond has been set to $1.385 million.

Miller has a history of run-ins with the law. Back in 2011, he was arrested for assault and false imprisonment when he didn’t let go of a headlock on his sister. In 2014, a SWAT team surrounded his home in response to a domestic violence warrant. In 2018, “Mayhem” was charged with vandalism.

More recently, Jason “Mayhem” Miller was sentenced to 364 days in jail and two years probation for attempted grand theft and vandalism. At the time, Miller’s rep, Cameron Talley, had the following to say.

“It is incredibly sad to see these continued police contacts, but I have faith he can straighten out his life.”